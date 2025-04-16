Pre-censorship detrimental to creativity, media industry, observes NA panel

ISLAMABAD: The sub-committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting drafted its report, observing that pre-censorship would be detrimental to creativity and the media industry.

The parliamentary panel recommended that the mover may withdraw her bill.

The parliamentary panel met with Mehtab Akbar Rashdi in chair, attended by Sharmila Faruqui, Muhammad Miqdad Ali khan, Kiran Imran Dar and mover of the bill Asia Naz Tanoli.

The committee met to discuss and formulate recommendation on “The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024” moved by Asia Naz Tanoli, MNA (Private Members Bill); to carry out consultations with stakeholders and the regulator; i.e., PEMRA for devising a code of conduct for entertainment and advertising sectors.

The sub-committee will present its report by the end of current month to main committee.

The draft report noted that first meeting of the committee was held in Karachi on 25th February 2025 and was attended by all its members and the mover (through Zoom).

The representatives of Pakistan Broadcasters Association and Pakistan Advertisers Association and Pakistan Advertisers Society were also invited to the meeting. The members, the mover and the stakeholders were given opportunity to express their points of view.

The concerns of the stakeholder were heard. They had consensus that pre-censoring would kill the creativity and be detrimental to the interests of entertainment industry. They were also of the view that PEMRA regulations and the code of conduct were stringent and were somehow effecting the growth of the media industry.

They unanimously assured that they were conscious of their social and moral obligations and would not do anything detrimental to the national security, societal or religious norms. They informed that all the channels already have in-house committees to evaluate the content prior to its goes on air.

They also suggested for reorganisation of PEMRA Council of Complaints (CoC) by inclusion of academia, religious scholars, writers, social sector representatives and drama fraternity.

PEMRA apprised that Council of Complaints already had representation from PBA and journalists. It contended that it was not humanely possible for PEMRA to pre-censor drama scripts and advertisements of all the TV channels.

PEMRA also contented that establishing a Censor Board for censoring content before it goes on air would also make the Council of Complaints redundant. PEMRA suggested proposing a committee having representation from channels, regulator and other stakeholders to deal with content-related issues. The same could also be incorporated in the Code of Conduct.

After hearing the points of view of the mover, the regulator; i.e., PEMRA and the stakeholders, the sub-committee was of the considered opinion that pre-censorship would be detrimental to the creativity and the media industry.

It was of the opinion that it is collective responsibility of stakeholders to sit together and formulate a national policy to determine dos and don’ts for media industry, focusing on highlighting progressive and enlightened image of Pakistan where social evils; etc., are not overdone rather highlighted in a subtle manner.

The sub-committee also resolved that no media content that is deemed unethical, contrary to the Islamic teachings, offensive to the culture of Pakistan, national values, and public morality should go on air. It stressed that media should be positive and realistic and avoid airing any content which specially brings bad name of the country besides moving forward matching the pace with the world.

The sub-committee also resolved that PEMRA being regulators has to look into these issues and create conducive environment for the media industry. It was of the opinion that the PEMRA law was self-regulatory and the licensees have to ensure compliance of Code of Conduct, PEMRA laws, social and cultural values and all other obligations are complied with.

The sub-committee proposed that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting should include representation of drama and advertising fraternity in the PEMRA Council of Complaints. It also proposed that a committee comprising representatives TV Channels, PEMRA and other stakeholders be formed to pre-evaluate content and the same also be included in the Code of Conduct.

While concluding, the sub-committee proposed that the ministry may initiate action on its recommendations ensuring spirit of the bill. The mover may also withdraw her bill.

