Pakistan Print 2025-04-16

Civil Judge, lawyer shot dead in Nowshera

NNI Published 16 Apr, 2025 05:55am

NOWSHERA: Senior Civil Judge (Admin) Hayat Khan and Advocate Khalid Khan were gunned down by unidentified assailants near the Rashkai Interchange on the motorway in Tehsil Nowshera.

According to Rescue 1122, both victims died on the spot after unknown gunmen opened fire on their vehicle. Advocate Khalid Khan, 40, was a resident of Rustam, Mardan. The bodies were shifted to Nowshera Medical Complex (NMC) Hospital by the Rescue medical team.

Police have launched an investigation into the targeted attack, which has sent shockwaves through the legal community and raised fresh concerns over the safety of judicial officials and lawyers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Further details are awaited as authorities begin the probe into the motive and identity of the attackers.

