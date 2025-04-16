ZTBL wins award on performance in NFLP 2023-24

ISLAMABAD: Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, President/CEO, ZTBL received the award from Jameel Ahmad, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at Karachi on its performance in the National Financial Literacy Programme (NFLP) 2023-24.

In a statement issued by the ZTBL on Tuesday, against the SBP-assigned target of 310 training sessions, ZTBL successfully conducted 320 sessions during FY 2023-24, reaching out to 10,414 individuals, including 5,281 women. These awareness sessions played a key role in promoting financial inclusion, leading to the opening of 9,351 new bank accounts by previously unbanked individuals.

Over the last 4 years (Jul 2021 to Mar 2025), the ZTBL has imparted financial literacy to more than 37,000 people across the country.

The SBP has consistently recognized ZTBL’s outstanding performance in the NFLP. In addition to this year’s Mega Performance Award, the ZTBL received the Special Performance Award last year. Since 2018, the ZTBL has been honored with 17 awards, shields and certificates of performance by SBP’s main Office in Karachi as well as its regional offices in Lahore, Gujranwala, Islamabad, and Faisalabad.

The ZTBL remains fully committed to promoting financial literacy, which is essential for poverty reduction, economic growth, and long-term financial stability in Pakistan.

This achievement—like many others in the past two years—is a testament to President’s visionary leadership and the deep trust place in team. These remarkable milestones are truly unprecedented in the ZTBL’s 64-year history.

