AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
CPHL 100.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.21%)
FCCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.09%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
FLYNG 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
HUBC 142.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
MLCF 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
OGDC 214.32 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.08%)
PACE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.23%)
PAEL 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
POWER 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PPL 172.71 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.83%)
PRL 36.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 96.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
SSGC 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
SYM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.05%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.94%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.90 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
BR100 12,481 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,008 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 116,776 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,849 No Change 0 (0%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-16

ZTBL wins award on performance in NFLP 2023-24

ISLAMABAD: Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, President/CEO, ZTBL received the award from Jameel Ahmed, Governor State Bank of...
Recorder Report Published 16 Apr, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, President/CEO, ZTBL received the award from Jameel Ahmad, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at Karachi on its performance in the National Financial Literacy Programme (NFLP) 2023-24.

In a statement issued by the ZTBL on Tuesday, against the SBP-assigned target of 310 training sessions, ZTBL successfully conducted 320 sessions during FY 2023-24, reaching out to 10,414 individuals, including 5,281 women. These awareness sessions played a key role in promoting financial inclusion, leading to the opening of 9,351 new bank accounts by previously unbanked individuals.

Over the last 4 years (Jul 2021 to Mar 2025), the ZTBL has imparted financial literacy to more than 37,000 people across the country.

The SBP has consistently recognized ZTBL’s outstanding performance in the NFLP. In addition to this year’s Mega Performance Award, the ZTBL received the Special Performance Award last year. Since 2018, the ZTBL has been honored with 17 awards, shields and certificates of performance by SBP’s main Office in Karachi as well as its regional offices in Lahore, Gujranwala, Islamabad, and Faisalabad.

The ZTBL remains fully committed to promoting financial literacy, which is essential for poverty reduction, economic growth, and long-term financial stability in Pakistan.

This achievement—like many others in the past two years—is a testament to President’s visionary leadership and the deep trust place in team. These remarkable milestones are truly unprecedented in the ZTBL’s 64-year history.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP ZTBL Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad NFLP 2023 24

Comments

200 characters

ZTBL wins award on performance in NFLP 2023-24

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Petrol prices kept unchanged

Renewable energy push: Nepra may approve tariff of KE’s 2 PV solar projects

COAS says ‘not even ten generations of terrorists can harm Balochistan or Pakistan’

Fitch upgrades Pakistan’s forex IDR to ‘B-’

Rs300bn ‘oil savings’ will be allocated to Balochistan: PM

PM pledges range of incentives for overseas Pakistanis

SC CB asks whether super tax is a ‘tax’ or ‘fee’

Unfit commercial vehicles: Sindh decides to cancel registration

Read more stories