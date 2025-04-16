Governor Punjab lauds MTL’s role in agrarian progress

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan lauded Millat Tractors Limited (MTL) for its indispensable contributions to Pakistan’s agrarian progress, emphasizing that institutions like MTL are pivotal to bolstering the nation’s agricultural and industrial ecosystems.

He asserted that the government must prioritize resolving systemic challenges faced by such enterprises to catalyze sustainable growth.

Governor Punjab articulated these remarks during a comprehensive visit to MTL’s manufacturing facility, where he meticulously inspected the engineering department, tractor assembly lines, and ancillary divisions.

Commending MTL’s groundbreaking vendor development initiatives, Governor Khan underscored that 95% localization of tractor components epitomizes industrial self-reliance—a triumph for indigenous innovation. He further reviewed the facility’s state-of-the-art machinery and diverse tractor models, lauding their technological sophistication.

In a media interaction, Governor Punjab vowed to advocate for “cohesive, industry-centric policies” to amplify support for manufacturing giants like MTL. He delineated their dual economic significance: “These industries are not merely engines of foreign exchange accretion but also instrumental in import substitution, thereby fortifying Pakistan’s economic sovereignty.”

MTL Chairman Sikandar Mustafa Khan and CEO Raheel Asghar extended a cordial welcome to the Governor. Concluding his visit, Governor Khan remarked, “Synergy between agrarian and industrial sectors is non-negotiable for macroeconomic stability. Institutions like Millat Tractors are the linchpin of this transformative vision.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025