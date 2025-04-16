Maryam to announce Kisan Package today

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting regarding Kisan Package in which important decisions were taken.

The chief minister while addressing the participants of the meeting said, “In order to fulfill our promise being made on the occasion of wheat harvesting with regard to causing no loss to the farmers along with protecting their interests, a magnificent Kisan Package will be announced on Wednesday (today).”

She said, “This package for wheat farmers will prove to be unique, best and unprecedented in the history of Punjab. The wheat farmers will get full reward of their hard work in the shape of Kisan package. Such measures will be taken so that flour is not sold at exorbitant rate nor the farmers suffer any loss.”

She added, “Our farmer brothers worked hard day and night and cultivated a record wheat on my appeal. Punjab has attained its target of wheat cultivation due to sole efforts and hard work of our farmers. The interests of the common man besides farmers will be protected.”

