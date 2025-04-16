Promotion of workers’ remittances: Punjab Assembly passes resolution

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to promote foreign remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis, emphasizing their critical role in the national economy. According to official statistics, approximately 10 million Pakistanis reside abroad for employment, with 3,000 to 3,500 individuals leaving the country daily.

These expatriates contribute significant foreign exchange, nearly equivalent to Pakistan’s total exports. The resolution urged the provincial government to incentivize overseas Pakistanis through special privileges to further boost remittances and strengthen their role in economic development.

In another unanimous passed resolution, the House condemned the imposition of a 16% sales tax on Sialkot International Airport, calling it a violation of Article 189 of the Constitution. Lawmaker Khawaja Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, who tabled the resolution, argued that the tax unfairly targeted the business community that funded the airport’s construction. The Assembly demanded the tax’s withdrawal to ensure affordable facilities for the public.

To combat rising tobacco use among youth, the House approved additional taxes on tobacco products. MPA Tahira Mashtaq highlighted the growing trend of smoking and stressed the need for strict enforcement of anti-tobacco laws in educational institutions to mitigate health risks.

The Assembly also strongly condemned Israeli military atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza, with opposition member Hassan Ali urging the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to intervene and halt what he termed a “genocide.”

In another unanimous passed resolution the House demands the construction of a five-star hotel near Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to address traffic congestion during cricket matches.

Lawmaker Shoaib Siddiqui noted that match-day gridlocks cause fuel waste, air pollution, and public inconvenience, urging authorities to expedite the project.

Chak Faizabad, a 230-household village in Okara’s Depalpur Tehsil, was declared a separate revenue unit (mouza) after over 200 years of administrative neglect. Lawmakers Neelam Jabbar Chaudhry and Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmad Hussain Chhachhar highlighted the village’s exclusion from government schemes and reported voter intimidation by local elites at distant polling stations. The resolution recommended immediate notification to grant Chak Faizabad independent status.

In response to clean water shortages in PP-277, the Assembly approved installing water filtration plants. Opposition member Nadia Khar linked contaminated water to rising hepatitis cases, urging urgent action.

Additionally, the Assembly unanimously mandated ramps and railings in public buildings to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities. MPA Qudsia Batool criticized the current infrastructure as unsuitable for disabled individuals, seniors, and pregnant women, calling for compliance with Pakistan’s Disability Code 2006.

Earlier, workers of the Grand Health Alliance launched a protest outside the main gate of the Punjab Assembly prompting authorities to shut the entrance. As the demonstration intensified, protesters attempted to enter the assembly premises while a session continued inside.

Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bachhar addressed the protesters, reaffirming his solidarity. “As promised, I stand with you today just as I did yesterday,” he declared. He emphasized that the Punjab Assembly session had begun and pledged to champion the Grand Health Alliance’s cause “like fighting for the rights of our mothers and sisters.”

Bachhar accused the state of neglecting public welfare, stating, “It is the duty of the state to prioritize people’s interests, but this government is snatching away even basic necessities.”

While extending an offer for dialogue, the opposition leader said : “We have endured baton charges before and will do so again for your cause.”

Bachhar demanded the government roll back decisions that “ignore public welfare,” asserting, “They will be forced to backtrack.”

During a session of the Punjab Assembly, lawmakers recited Fatiha for eight Pakistani labourers killed in Iran, while the opposition criticized Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan over national security concerns.

Opposition members lamented, “The silence on the plight of the nation’s builders amid such tragic circumstances is alarming.”

The Speaker replied, “At the very least, the opposition should have spoken up about the killings of these workers.”

Speaker Khan also expressed concern over the targeted killings of Punjabis in Balochistan, emphasizing, “It is the responsibility of the Balochistan government to protect all citizens there.” Brigadier Mushtaq (Retd) labelled the issue as political, stressing, “Political measures are essential to restore trust in Balochistan.” Citing historical precedent, he noted, “No Baloch leader except Akbar Bugti ever stood with Punjabis.” The Speaker proposed sending parliamentary delegations to engage with Balochistan’s political parties for dialogue.

Meanwhile, PPP MPA Mumtaz Chang demanded the suspension of DPO Rahim Yar Khan, alleging misconduct. “Police raided my home twice after Eid, despite us neither being terrorists nor linked to the May 9 incidents,” he claimed. Chang accused the DPO of “defaming the government, fabricating cases against the poor, and disrupting peace in Kachha areas.” The Speaker assured a review of police reports to verify the allegations.

In education-related discussions, lawmakers Rais Nabeel Ahmed and Mumtaz Chang highlighted teacher vacancies in Sadiqabad schools. Chang questioned, “How will students in riverine areas receive an education without teachers?” Parliamentary Secretary Nausheen Adnan clarified that 24 vacancies would soon be filled in consultation with the CEO Education, while temporary teachers are being appointed through the STI framework. She added, “The government has prioritized renovating existing schools over constructing new ones this year.”

Adnan further revealed that Rs. 2.5 million had been allocated to each school council for maintenance and acknowledged non-teaching staff shortages in Rawalpindi, stating, “Recruitments will proceed based on the finance department’s approval.” The Speaker praised the government’s focus on rehabilitating dilapidated schools as “commendable.”

Concluding the session, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan proposed a unanimous resolution condemning the killings of Punjabis in Balochistan, which received cross-party support from lawmakers.

