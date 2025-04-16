Punjab CM, US delegation discuss investment prospects

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Sharif met with a US delegation including Congressmen Tom Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson and discussed matters relating to important issues of mutual interest. Political Officer Nikhil Hawkin, Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker and US Consul General Kristin Hawkins were also present in the meeting.

Effective steps were agreed upon to further strengthen and promote Pak-US bilateral relations in the meeting.

The US Congressmen reaffirmed their commitment to promote broad-based bilateral cooperation for investment and economic progress in Punjab. The participants discussed in detail the promotion of Pak-US relations, trade, investment and strengthening of ties between democratic institutions.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif invited the US delegation to invest in agro-industry, IT, energy, health and education sectors in Punjab. She welcomed the US delegation proposal to further increase the exchange of delegations at the parliamentary level.

She expressed her keenness to further expand investment of foreign institutions in Punjab.

She said, “A new chapter of Pak-US cooperation in the field of information technology has begun and we profoundly value Pak-US relations. There is ample scope for further expansion in Pak-US partnership and Punjab is all set to give it a new dimension.”

She added, “The Punjab government is taking special measures to promote foreign investment in the province. All facilities are being made available to the investors through (SIFC) on the ‘One Window’ platform.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025