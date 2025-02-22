AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
53 vehicles taken into custody under crackdown on unfit vehicles

Recorder Report Published February 22, 2025 Updated February 22, 2025 07:35am

KARACHI: On the instructions of Senior Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Transport Department has taken 53 vehicles into custody and arrested 15 drivers during a crackdown on unfit commercial vehicles.

A total of 1,115 vehicles were checked during the crackdown by the Transport Department. Of these, 565 were challaned for violating traffic rules, while the fitness certificates of seven commercial vehicles were cancelled due to their unfitness to ply on the road.

Seventeen FIRs have been registered under Section 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code against reckless and negligent drivers. Six cases have been registered under Section 188 for violating the time limit imposed on heavy traffic, while 15 drivers have been arrested under Sections 99 and 113 of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance for reckless driving.

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that the crackdown against traffic violators is part of a broader public interest initiative. The aim of the crackdown is to maintain order on the roads and prevent accidents caused by negligence.

He stated that to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives, the Transport Department will continue to take strict action against substandard vehicles and reckless drivers, with regular enforcement actions to follow.

Senior Minister warned violators to obey traffic rules, stating that failure to do so will result in severe consequences.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FIRs vehicles Sharjeel Inam Memon Sindh Senior Minister unfit vehicles unfit commercial vehicles

