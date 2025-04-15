AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
CPHL 100.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.21%)
FCCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.09%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
FLYNG 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
HUBC 142.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
MLCF 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
OGDC 214.32 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.08%)
PACE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.23%)
PAEL 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
POWER 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PPL 172.71 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.83%)
PRL 36.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 96.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
SSGC 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
SYM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.05%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.94%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.90 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
BR100 12,481 Increased By 33.6 (0.27%)
BR30 38,008 Increased By 88.3 (0.23%)
KSE100 116,776 Increased By 385.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,849 Increased By 153 (0.43%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soy down 6-8 cents, wheat down 2-4 cents, corn flat-up 2 cents

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 07:27pm

CHICAGO: Following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday.

Wheat - Down 2 to 4 cents

CBOT wheat continued to sag after the most-active contract on Friday hit the highest level since March 24.

Traders eyeing forecasts for improved rain in dry wheat-growing areas of the Plains.

They are also waiting for more news on U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat was last down 3-1/4 cents at $5.44-1/4 per bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was last down 5-1/2 cents at $5.49-3/4 a bushel, while Minneapolis May spring wheat was last down 2-1/4 cents at $6.02-1/2 a bushel.

Soy down 22-25 cents, corn down 4-5 cents, wheat down 9-10 cents

Corn - Flat to up 2 cents

Corn futures reached their highest level since February 27 as strong U.S. exports continue to support the market, analysts said.

Exporters struck deals to sell 110,000 metric tons of U.S. corn to Portugal for 2024-25 delivery, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a daily reporting system.

The USDA said on Monday that 4% of the nation’s crop was seeded, below analysts’ estimates for 6%.

Rains this weekend are expected to limit field work, including in the parts of the Delta and Ohio Valley regions, Commodity Weather Group said.

U.S. farmers are expected to expand plantings of sorghum this spring, although the U.S.-China trade war has slowed export sales. Sorghum is used to make ethanol or livestock feed in the U.S., similar to corn.

CBOT May corn was last up 1/2 cent at $4.85-1/2 per bushel.

Soybeans - Down 6 to 8 cents per bushel

CBOT soybeans pulled back after hitting a seven-week high on Monday.

Trump’s trade war with Beijing has accelerated China’s shift toward Brazilian soybeans.

The National Oilseed Processors Association is expected to report on Tuesday that the U.S. soybean crush increased in March to the highest-ever level for that month.

The USDA said on Monday that 2% of the nation’s soybean crop was planted.

CBOT May soybeans were last down 7-1/2 cents at$10.34-1/4 per bushel.

Wheat Corn Soybeans soy US soybeans wheat prices corn prices

Comments

200 characters

Soy down 6-8 cents, wheat down 2-4 cents, corn flat-up 2 cents

Fitch Ratings upgrade ‘strong’ endorsement of govt policies: Aurangzeb

Pakistan mulls US oil imports to ease trade imbalance, sources say

KSE-100 adds further 385 points as buying continues

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Trump threatens to strip defiant Harvard of tax-exempt status

PM Shehbaz hails Army Chief as ‘true patriot’, overseas Pakistanis as ‘crown jewels’

Army chief to diaspora: You are not ‘brain drain’ but Pakistan’s ‘brain gain’

Pakistan sees sharp decline in worker emigration to UAE: report

At least three cops martyred, 16 injured in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

Mysterious fire in Karachi’s Korangi area extinguishes after 18 days

Read more stories