Most Gulf markets end higher on potential US tariff exemptions

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 07:24pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he might grant exemptions on auto-related levies already in place.

Trump said on Monday he was considering a modification to the 25% tariffs on auto and auto parts imports from Mexico, Canada and other places. He said car companies “need a little bit of time because they’re going to make ’em here.”

The U.S. recently exempted smartphones, computers and certain electronics from Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs, but probes into semiconductor imports have intensified, with Trump set to announce tariff rates soon.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.2%, with Al Rajhi Bank rising 0.5% and telecoms firm Saudi Telecom Company increasing 2.3%.

The market has solid fundamentals conducive to recovery should sentiment improve, although trade tensions and low oil prices persist as notable risks, said Milad Azar, market analyst at XTB MENA.

Dubai’s main share index closed 0.4% higher, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties advancing 2.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.6%.

Most Gulf markets gain on US tariff exemptions

Oil prices — a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets — inched down after the International Energy Agency followed OPEC in slashing its oil demand forecast, though price falls were limited by Trump’s suggestion of new tariff exemptions.

The Qatari index climbed 0.7%, led by a 1.3% gain in Qatar Islamic Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index closed flat.

Egypt’s central bank is expected to cut overnight interest rates by 200 basis points on Thursday, but analysts say tariff uncertainty is likely to make it cautious despite plunging Egyptian inflation, a Reuters poll shows.

-----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     added 0.2% to 11,617
 Abu Dhabi        rose 0.6% to 9,290
 Dubai            gained 0.4% to 5,078
 QATAR            was up 0.7% to 10,213
 EGYPT            was flat at 31,185
 BAHRAIN          eased 0.1% to 1,903
 OMAN             closed flat at 4,278
 KUWAIT           finished flat at 8,358
-----------------------------------------
