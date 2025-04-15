AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
CPHL 100.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.21%)
FCCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.09%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
FLYNG 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
HUBC 142.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
MLCF 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
OGDC 214.32 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.08%)
PACE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.23%)
PAEL 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
POWER 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PPL 172.71 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.83%)
PRL 36.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 96.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
SSGC 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
SYM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.05%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.94%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.90 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
BR100 12,481 Increased By 33.6 (0.27%)
BR30 38,008 Increased By 88.3 (0.23%)
KSE100 116,776 Increased By 385.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,849 Increased By 153 (0.43%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Usyk, Dubois in talks over heavyweight unification bout, say reports

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 06:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Ukraine’s world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Britain’s IBF champion Daniel Dubois are in talks to face each other in a unification bout, British media reported on Tuesday.

The BBC said that the bout is expected to take place at Wembley Stadium on July 12, but no contracts have been signed yet.

Usyk’s representatives did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Previously undisputed champion Usyk, 38, holds the WBC, WBA and WBO belts after two successive wins over Britain’s Tyson Fury.

Usyk has faced Dubois before, earning a controversial ninth-round knockout win in Poland in 2023, in which the Ukrainian was hit on the band of his shorts and went down gasping for breath, before the referee ruled the punch as a low blow.

Dubois claimed the IBF belt last year after Usyk vacated it and then retained it in September with a knockout victory over fellow Briton Anthony Joshua.

The 27-year-old was set to face New Zealand’s Joseph Parker in February, but withdrew from the fight due to illness.

Oleksandr Usyk WBO Boxing WBC heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois

Comments

200 characters

Usyk, Dubois in talks over heavyweight unification bout, say reports

Fitch Ratings upgrade ‘strong’ endorsement of govt policies: Aurangzeb

Pakistan mulls US oil imports to ease trade imbalance, sources say

KSE-100 adds further 385 points as buying continues

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PM Shehbaz hails Army Chief as ‘true patriot’, overseas Pakistanis as ‘crown jewels’

Pakistan sees sharp decline in worker emigration to UAE: report

At least three cops martyred, 16 injured in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

Mysterious fire in Karachi’s Korangi area extinguishes after 18 days

TRG Pakistan tender offer deadline extended amid ongoing legal battle

Oil prices dip after IEA cuts demand growth outlook

Read more stories