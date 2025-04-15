AIRLINK 180.90 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (4.09%)
BOP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
CNERGY 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.08%)
CPHL 100.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.37%)
FCCL 45.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.56%)
FFL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.44%)
FLYNG 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
HUBC 142.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.56%)
MLCF 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.09%)
OGDC 213.35 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.63%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.14%)
PAEL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.3%)
POWER 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PPL 172.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.57%)
PRL 35.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
SEARL 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.04%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.46%)
SYM 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.66%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.65 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (5.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,463 Increased By 16 (0.13%)
BR30 37,926 Increased By 6.5 (0.02%)
KSE100 116,776 Increased By 385.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,849 Increased By 153 (0.43%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank of America’s first-quarter profit rises on trading strength

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 04:38pm

Bank of America’s profit rose in the first quarter, as market volatility boosted its trading fees, lifting the shares of the bank up 1.9% before the open.

Market volatility fueled by uncertainty around U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff decision helped BofA rake in 9% higher trading revenue, helped by a 17% jump in equities trading.

Rivals JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs have also reported stronger performance from their trading businesses.

Rate cuts by the Federal Reserve last year had helped improve sentiment among borrowers, benefiting banks such as BofA, which had forecast record net interest income in 2025 before Trump unveiled the new tariffs.

Net interest income (NII) — the difference between what banks earn on loans and pay out on deposits — grew 3% to $14.4 billion.

“Though we potentially face a changing economy in the future, we believe the disciplined investments we have made for high-quality growth, our diverse set of businesses, and the team’s relentless focus on Responsible Growth will remain a source of strength,” CEO Brian Moynihan said in a statement

Still, fears sparked by the tariffs have alarmed investment bankers globally, prompting dealmakers who were once bullish on Trump’s policies to adopt to a wait-and-watch approach.

In the first three months of 2025, U.S. M&A activity fell 13%, according to data from Dealogic.

BofA’s investment banking fees fell 3% to $1.5 billion in the first quarter.

Earnings were $7.4 billion, or 90 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, the lender said on Tuesday. That compares with $6.7 billion, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Bank of America

Comments

200 characters

Bank of America’s first-quarter profit rises on trading strength

Fitch Ratings upgrade ‘strong’ endorsement of govt policies: Aurangzeb

Pakistan mulls US oil imports to ease trade imbalance, sources say

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan sees sharp decline in worker emigration to UAE: report

At least three cops martyred, 16 injured in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

Karachi Korangi fire finally extinguishes after 18 days

TRG Pakistan tender offer deadline extended amid ongoing legal battle

Oil stable as tariff news, China data balanced by demand outlook cuts

Export-oriented growth: Banks agree to lend a helping hand

Read more stories