AIRLINK 180.90 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (4.09%)
BOP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
CNERGY 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.08%)
CPHL 100.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.37%)
FCCL 45.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.56%)
FFL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.44%)
FLYNG 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
HUBC 142.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.56%)
MLCF 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.09%)
OGDC 213.35 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.63%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.14%)
PAEL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.3%)
POWER 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PPL 172.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.57%)
PRL 35.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
SEARL 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.04%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.46%)
SYM 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.66%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.65 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (5.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,463 Increased By 16 (0.13%)
BR30 37,926 Increased By 6.5 (0.02%)
KSE100 116,776 Increased By 385.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,849 Increased By 153 (0.43%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Zardari appoints LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi as SC judge

BR Web Desk Published 15 Apr, 2025 03:24pm

President Asif Ali Zardari appointed on Tuesday Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Ali Baqar Najafi as a judge of the Supreme Court (SC).

“In exercise of the powers conferred under clause (1) of Article 177 read with clause (8) of Article 175A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of Pakistan, is pleased to appoint Mr Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Judge, Lahore High Court, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan with effect from the date he makes oath of his office,” Ministry of Law & Justice said in a notification today.

On April 12, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) had nominated the LHC judge as SC judge.

Supreme Court SC judge President Asif Ali Zardari

Comments

200 characters

President Zardari appoints LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi as SC judge

Pakistan mulls US oil imports to ease trade imbalance, sources say

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan sees sharp decline in worker emigration to UAE: report

At least three cops martyred, 16 injured in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

Karachi Korangi fire finally extinguishes after 18 days

TRG Pakistan tender offer deadline extended amid ongoing legal battle

Oil stable as tariff news, China data balanced by demand outlook cuts

Export-oriented growth: Banks agree to lend a helping hand

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

Read more stories