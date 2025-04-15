President Zardari appoints LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi as SC judge

President Asif Ali Zardari appointed on Tuesday Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Ali Baqar Najafi as a judge of the Supreme Court (SC).

“In exercise of the powers conferred under clause (1) of Article 177 read with clause (8) of Article 175A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of Pakistan, is pleased to appoint Mr Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Judge, Lahore High Court, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan with effect from the date he makes oath of his office,” Ministry of Law & Justice said in a notification today.

On April 12, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) had nominated the LHC judge as SC judge.