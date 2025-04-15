AIRLINK 180.95 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (4.12%)
BOP 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
CPHL 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.14%)
FCCL 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.98%)
FFL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.27%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.56%)
MLCF 62.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
OGDC 214.89 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.35%)
PACE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.13%)
PAEL 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.93%)
POWER 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PPL 172.90 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (0.95%)
PRL 36.27 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.09%)
PTC 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SEARL 97.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
SSGC 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
SYM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.54%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.8%)
TPLP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
TRG 68.54 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (7.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
BR100 12,528 Increased By 80.9 (0.65%)
BR30 38,176 Increased By 256.7 (0.68%)
KSE100 117,062 Increased By 671.7 (0.58%)
KSE30 35,937 Increased By 240.9 (0.67%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kylian Mbappe leading Real Madrid comeback charge against Arsenal

AFP Published 15 Apr, 2025 01:54pm

MADRID: Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid in search of Champions League glory, hoping to be on the right side of exactly the kind of magical night they need against Arsenal on Wednesday if they are to progress to the semi-finals.

The Gunners lead 3-0 after dismantling the holders in London last week in the quarter-final first leg, leaving Madrid craving the sort of dramatic comeback the 15-time winners are renowned for.

Returning from a three-goal defeat would be step further than anything Los Blancos have managed so far, but that is precisely why they tried to lure Mbappe to the club for years.

The French superstar’s explosive edge gives Madrid hope of achieving what appears to be borderline impossible.

“Of course we can,” said Mbappe on his way out of the Emirates last Tuesday, heading to the team bus after Arsenal’s stunning victory.

Declan Rice struck two sublime free-kicks and Mikel Merino’s third helped Mikel Arteta’s side put one foot in the final four.

Arsenal will be fully aware the job is not yet complete, having seen Mbappe’s devastating impact against Premier League champions Manchester City earlier this season.

Mbappe moves closer to recouping 55mn euros from PSG

Mbappe netted a hat-trick against Pep Guardiola’s side in February at the Santiago Bernabeu in the play-off round, helping Madrid eliminate City 6-3 on aggregate.

The striker was sent off for a wild challenge against Alaves in La Liga on Sunday, putting his team-mates under pressure, but can make it up to them with a special performance at the Santiago Bernabeu against Arsenal.

Madrid scraped a 1-0 win and Mbappe only played 38 minutes before his dismissal, so he should be fresh for Wednesday.

Mbappe has 33 goals in 49 games across all competitions this season, matching Madrid’s all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally in his first season at the club.

‘Big night’

Mbappe failed to lift the Champions League trophy with Paris Saint-Germain during his seven seasons at the club and in 2022, was on the sharp end of a spectacular Real Madrid comeback.

PSG led 1-0 from the last 16 first leg, with Mbappe on target, and he netted his second goal of the tie to give the French side the lead at the Bernabeu.

It sparked Real Madrid into life and a remarkable 17-minute Karim Benzema hat-trick turned the tie around and powered Los Blancos into the quarter-finals, on the way to lifting the trophy.

Mbappe said his treble against Man City was exactly the kind of night he was craving.

“I’ve been dreaming of moments like this since I was a kid, to play for this club and to feel what it’s like on a big night at the Bernabeu,” said the Frenchman. “A lot of people have told me about it, but now I’ve seen it with my own eyes, and I hope we’ll have many more.”

In 2022 Madrid made a stunning comeback to beat Man City despite trailing 5-3 on aggregate in the final minutes of the semi-final second leg, progressing 6-5 in the end.

Perhaps their most important comeback came in the 2014 final against rivals Atletico, trailing 1-0 until Sergio Ramos headed home in the 93rd minute to force extra-time, with Los Blancos winning 4-1 to claim ‘La Decima’, their 10th Champions League trophy.

They also overcame a 2-0 quarter-final first leg deficit against Wolfsburg in 2016, winning the second leg 3-0 with a Ronaldo hat-trick.

Mbappe would dearly love to emulate the Portuguese forward’s feat against Arsenal.

“At the Santiago Bernabeu, comebacks are always on everyone’s lips,” said Ronaldo.

Madrid and comebacks have been synonomous since the 1980s when winger Juanito was involved in several, including the UEFA Cup semi-finals in 1985.

Mbappe came to Madrid to add to their rich history and Arsenal’s visit presents the ideal opportunity.

“We have to believe, we have to have confidence,” said coach Carlo Ancelotti last week. “Because sometimes, quite often at the Bernabeu, it happens.”

Kylian Mbappe

Comments

200 characters

Kylian Mbappe leading Real Madrid comeback charge against Arsenal

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

At least three cops martyred, 16 injured in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

Karachi Korangi fire finally extinguishes after 18 days

TRG Pakistan tender offer deadline extended amid ongoing legal battle

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

Oil edges up on potential US tariff exemptions on cars, pick-up in China crude imports

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

Read more stories