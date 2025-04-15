AIRLINK 177.15 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.93%)
CONCACAF president opposes 64-team World Cup 2030 proposal

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 12:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A 64-team World Cup in 2030 should not be considered, CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani has said, joining some other confederations in opposing a plan presented by CONMEBOL.

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez last week officially proposed staging the 2030 World Cup with 64 teams, up from the 48 set to take part in next year’s edition, with the tournament to be hosted largely by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.

The opening matches will take place in Uruguay, where the first World Cup was hosted in 1930, along with Argentina and Paraguay.

“I don’t believe expanding the men’s World Cup to 64 teams is the right move for the tournament itself and the broader football ecosystem, from national teams to club competitions, leagues, and players,” Montagliani told ESPN.

FIFA eye playoff between LAFC and Mexico’s America for Leon’s Club World Cup place

CONCACAF did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The CONMEBOL plan would have a long way to go for approval, with the 48-team 2026 edition already expanded from the 2022 tournament, when 32 countries took part.

The 2026 tournament is set to be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

“We haven’t even kicked off the new 48-team World Cup yet, so personally, I don’t think that expanding to 64 teams should even be on the table,” said Montagliani.

His comments echoed complaints by UEFA boss Aleksander Ceferin, who this month voiced opposition to the idea, and Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, who told AFP, he fears expansion would lead to chaos.

