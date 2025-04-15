AIRLINK 177.15 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.93%)
BOP 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
CNERGY 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 100.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.73%)
FCCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 144.59 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.58%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.29%)
OGDC 213.45 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.67%)
PACE 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (9.32%)
PAEL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
POWER 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
PPL 172.30 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.6%)
PRL 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.45%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
SEARL 96.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.78%)
SSGC 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.7%)
SYM 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.04%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.96%)
TPLP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.81%)
TRG 63.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
WAVESAPP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,540 Increased By 92.4 (0.74%)
BR30 38,070 Increased By 150.7 (0.4%)
KSE100 117,354 Increased By 963.5 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,060 Increased By 363.8 (1.02%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Chennai fix powerplay issues to halt IPL free-fall

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 12:01pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: It took some inspired personnel changes but Chennai Super Kings finally managed to ace the powerplay overs both with bat and ball and end their five-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The five-time champions, who beat Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets on Monday, are rooted to the bottom of the 10-team league but will hope their second win in seven matches is the start of something.

The decision to drop opener Devon Conway and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and bring in Shaik Rasheed and seam bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton paid immediate dividends.

Chennai restricted Lucknow to 42-2 in the powerplay and themselves scored 59-1 in their first six overs of that crucial passage of play when batting sides take advantage of the opposition having just two fielders in the deep.

Delhi’s unbeaten IPL run ends after a hat-trick of run-outs v Mumbai

“We made a few changes because we wanted to make sure our first six overs are slightly better,” said Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was put in charge of the squad after an elbow injury ended skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s season.

“I feel this looks like a better attack, there’s more manoeuvrability for the captain.”

Chasing 167, Chennai got off to a strong start with Rachin Ravindra (37) and Rasheed (27) combining in an opening stand of 52.

Dhoni heaped praise on the 20-year-old Rasheed, who has been part of the Chennai setup since 2023 but had to wait for his IPL debut.

“He has been with us for quite a few years. Even last year we’ve seen improvement but this year he has been batting really well in the nets,” Dhoni said.

“He has the capability to dominate but with authentic shots. What’s important is for him to keep playing the shots he has in his armoury and not try to hit like some of the other openers.”

Former India captain Dhoni, who delivered an unbeaten 26 in the tense chase, won his first IPL player of the match award since 2019.

IPL Devon Conway Ravichandran Ashwin Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad’s

Comments

200 characters

Chennai fix powerplay issues to halt IPL free-fall

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

TRG Pakistan tender offer deadline extended amid ongoing legal battle

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

At least three cops martyred in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Oil edges up on potential US tariff exemptions on cars, pick-up in China crude imports

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

IMF assured: Power, gas subsidies will be aligned with BISP

Read more stories