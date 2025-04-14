Delhi’s unbeaten IPL run ends after a hat-trick of run-outs v Mumbai

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals suffered their first defeat of the new Indian Premier League season on Sunday after Mumbai Indians eked out a 12-run victory to rekindle their fading hopes of making the playoffs.

Karun Nair led Delhi’s pursuit of 206 with a scintillating 89 but once he departed, the wheels came off their innings and the Capitals were all out for 193 - losing their last three wickets to a hat-trick of run-outs in a bizarre finish.

Delhi, who had won four matches in a row, are now behind table-toppers Gujarat Titans on run rate, though the Capitals have played one match fewer.

Five-time champions Mumbai climbed to seventh place after their second win in six matches.

Earlier, former captain Rohit Sharma’s lean run continued but Tilak Varma’s breezy half-century provided the bedrock of Mumbai’s strong 205-5 after being put into bat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Mumbai lost Rohit (18) in the powerplay but Ryan Rickelton (41) and Suryakumar Yadav (40) ensured they did not completely surrender the momentum.

Delhi spinner Kuldeep Yadav removed both the batters but Varma smashed 59 off 33 balls, three of which went soaring over the boundary rope, before falling in the final over of their innings.

Naman Dhir made a quickfire 38 not out as Mumbai posted their second 200-plus total this season.

Delhi lost opener Jake Fraser-McGurk to the first ball of their chase but Nair, brought in as the Impact Player, tore into the Mumbai attack during his 119-run second wicket stand with Abishek Porel (33).

Delhi’s Karun Nair grabs his chance on IPL return

Leg-spinner Karn Sharma’s three wickets dragged Mumbai back into the contest and Mitchell Santner claimed two to turn the match on its head.

Delhi needed 23 from the last two overs with three wickets in hand but Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep and Mohit Sharma were run out in the last three balls of the penultimate over from Jasprit Bumrah.

Earlier in Jaipur, Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets to climb to third place following their fourth win in six matches.