AIRLINK 175.51 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (2.9%)
BOP 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.22%)
CNERGY 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
FCCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FFL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.91%)
FLYNG 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (4.11%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 63.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.96%)
OGDC 212.51 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.16%)
PACE 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PAEL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.21%)
POWER 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PPL 171.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.12%)
PRL 35.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
SEARL 97.01 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.78%)
SSGC 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (4.35%)
SYM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
TELE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,449 Increased By 144.3 (1.17%)
BR30 37,921 Increased By 506 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,458 Increased By 1604.5 (1.4%)
KSE30 35,722 Increased By 505.1 (1.43%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Delhi’s unbeaten IPL run ends after a hat-trick of run-outs v Mumbai

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 01:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals suffered their first defeat of the new Indian Premier League season on Sunday after Mumbai Indians eked out a 12-run victory to rekindle their fading hopes of making the playoffs.

Karun Nair led Delhi’s pursuit of 206 with a scintillating 89 but once he departed, the wheels came off their innings and the Capitals were all out for 193 - losing their last three wickets to a hat-trick of run-outs in a bizarre finish.

Delhi, who had won four matches in a row, are now behind table-toppers Gujarat Titans on run rate, though the Capitals have played one match fewer.

Five-time champions Mumbai climbed to seventh place after their second win in six matches.

Earlier, former captain Rohit Sharma’s lean run continued but Tilak Varma’s breezy half-century provided the bedrock of Mumbai’s strong 205-5 after being put into bat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Mumbai lost Rohit (18) in the powerplay but Ryan Rickelton (41) and Suryakumar Yadav (40) ensured they did not completely surrender the momentum.

Delhi spinner Kuldeep Yadav removed both the batters but Varma smashed 59 off 33 balls, three of which went soaring over the boundary rope, before falling in the final over of their innings.

Naman Dhir made a quickfire 38 not out as Mumbai posted their second 200-plus total this season.

Delhi lost opener Jake Fraser-McGurk to the first ball of their chase but Nair, brought in as the Impact Player, tore into the Mumbai attack during his 119-run second wicket stand with Abishek Porel (33).

Delhi’s Karun Nair grabs his chance on IPL return

Leg-spinner Karn Sharma’s three wickets dragged Mumbai back into the contest and Mitchell Santner claimed two to turn the match on its head.

Delhi needed 23 from the last two overs with three wickets in hand but Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep and Mohit Sharma were run out in the last three balls of the penultimate over from Jasprit Bumrah.

Earlier in Jaipur, Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets to climb to third place following their fourth win in six matches.

Indian Premier League Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals Mitchell Santner Karun Nair Mohit Sharma

Comments

200 characters

Delhi’s unbeaten IPL run ends after a hat-trick of run-outs v Mumbai

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

From crisis to clean energy: Pakistan emerges as top solar market in 2024

Tariffs: govt says won’t retaliate

Trump says chips from China will face national security probe; further tariffs expected

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

Oil rises on rebound in China’s imports, but trade war concerns persist

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Read more stories