AIRLINK 177.16 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (1.94%)
BOP 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.85%)
CNERGY 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 100.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.73%)
FCCL 46.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.58%)
FFL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.43%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 144.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.63%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
MLCF 62.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.35%)
OGDC 213.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.49%)
PACE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (9.51%)
PAEL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
PPL 172.39 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.65%)
PRL 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.45%)
PTC 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
SEARL 96.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.78%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
SYM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.83%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.96%)
TPLP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.81%)
TRG 63.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
WAVESAPP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,540 Increased By 92.4 (0.74%)
BR30 38,070 Increased By 150.7 (0.4%)
KSE100 117,359 Increased By 968.6 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,063 Increased By 367.1 (1.03%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UBS lowers forecast for China 2025 GDP growth to 3.4% on tariff hikes

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 11:21am

BEIJING: UBS has downgraded its China GDP growth forecast to 3.4% for 2025, on the assumption that tariff hikes between it and the United States will remain in place and that Beijing will roll out additional stimulus, it said in a report on Tuesday.

The Swiss investment bank’s previous forecast for China’s growth this year was 4%.

It maintained its 2026 forecast at 3%. The bank also expected China’s exports to the US to fall by two-thirds in the coming quarters and overall Chinese exports to fall by 10% in US dollar terms in 2025, by also factoring in slower American and global economic growth.

World Bank raises China’s GDP forecast for 2024, 2025

“We think some of China’s other trading partners may also raise tariffs on Chinese goods in the coming months, but likely only on specific products and not in similar magnitudes as the US tariffs,” it said.

UBS said it was extremely difficult to predict how the tariffs between the US and China could evolve, but said it is still possible that the world’s two largest economies could engage in discussions and negotiations, and for both to “roll off some of the recent tariff hikes in the next month or two”.

China UBS China GDP growth

Comments

200 characters

UBS lowers forecast for China 2025 GDP growth to 3.4% on tariff hikes

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

TRG Pakistan tender offer deadline extended amid ongoing legal battle

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

At least three cops martyred in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Oil edges up on potential US tariff exemptions on cars, pick-up in China crude imports

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

IMF assured: Power, gas subsidies will be aligned with BISP

Read more stories