AIRLINK 177.16 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (1.94%)
BOP 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.85%)
CNERGY 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
CPHL 100.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.74%)
FCCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.36%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.12%)
HUBC 144.49 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.51%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 62.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.43%)
OGDC 213.30 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.6%)
PACE 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.96%)
PAEL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
POWER 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
PPL 172.50 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
PRL 36.35 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.31%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
SEARL 96.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.78%)
SSGC 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
SYM 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.11%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.82%)
TPLP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.81%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,540 Increased By 92.4 (0.74%)
BR30 38,070 Increased By 150.7 (0.4%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 926.4 (0.8%)
KSE30 36,050 Increased By 354.1 (0.99%)
Palm tracks weakness in Chicago soyoils, Dalian vegetable oils

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 10:36am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, weighed down by lacklustre performances in Chicago soyoil and Dalian vegetable oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 69 ringgit, or 1.65%, to 4,101 ringgit ($931.20) a metric ton by 0231 GMT.

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.49%, while its palm oil contract was down 0.73%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.45%.

  • Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

  • Oil prices climbed in early trading, boosted by new tariff exemptions floated by US President Donald Trump and a rebound in China crude oil imports in anticipation of tighter Iranian supply.

  • Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • Palm oil may retest support at 4,072 ringgit per metric ton, a break below could trigger a drop to 4,026 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

