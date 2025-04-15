Palm tracks weakness in Chicago soyoils, Dalian vegetable oils

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, weighed down by lacklustre performances in Chicago soyoil and Dalian vegetable oils.

Malaysian palm oil lower

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 69 ringgit, or 1.65%, to 4,101 ringgit ($931.20) a metric ton by 0231 GMT.

Fundamentals