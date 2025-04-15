AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-15

OPEC cuts global oil demand growth forecasts

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 05:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: OPEC cut its 2025 global oil demand growth forecast on Monday for the first time since December, citing the impact of data received for the first quarter and trade tariffs announced by the United States.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in a monthly report, said world oil demand would rise by 1.30 million barrels per day in 2025 and by 1.28 million bpd in 2026. Both forecasts are down 150,000 bpd from last month’s figures.

US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs as well as a plan for higher output by OPEC+, which includes OPEC and allies such as Russia, have put downward pressure on oil prices this month and raised concern about economic growth.

In the report, OPEC lowered its world economic growth forecast this year to 3.0% from 3.1% and reduced next year’s to 3.1% from 3.2%. Last month, OPEC said trade concerns would contribute to volatility but had kept forecasts steady, saying the global economy would adjust.

“The global economy showed a steady growth trend at the beginning of the year, however, recent trade-related dynamics have introduced higher uncertainty to the short-term global economic growth outlook,” OPEC said in Monday’s report.

Oil prices maintained an earlier gain after the report was released, with Brent crude trading near $66 a barrel following US exclusions on some tariffs. Prices have still dropped over 10% so far this month.

OPEC’s oil demand view is still at the higher end of industry forecasts and it expects oil use to keep rising for years, unlike the International Energy Agency, which sees demand peaking this decade as the world switches to cleaner fuels. The IEA is scheduled to update its oil demand forecasts on Tuesday.

KAZAKHSTAN’S OUTPUT RISES

OPEC’s report also showed that crude production by the wider OPEC+ fell in March by 37,000 bpd to 41.02 million bpd due in part to reductions by Nigeria and Iraq.

The group is scheduled to raise output in April and again in May as part of a plan to unwind its most recent layer of oil output cuts, which were put in place to support the market.

But the report also showed, ahead of the scheduled hikes, that Kazakhstan, which has persistently exceeded its OPEC+ output target, increased production further in March by 37,000 bpd, breaching the restrictions again.

The Central Asian country’s production rose to 1.852 million bpd last month, above its OPEC+ quota of 1.468 million bpd for January-March. The energy ministry said last Thursday that Kazakhstan exceeded its OPEC+ quota in March but would fulfil its commitments in April and partially compensate for earlier overproduction, according to Interfax news agency.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil prices Oil Brent crude oil oil demand global oil prices US tariffs global tariffs oil tariffs

Comments

200 characters

OPEC cuts global oil demand growth forecasts

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

IMF assured: Power, gas subsidies will be aligned with BISP

SCBA president apprises IMF mission of the steps taken to enhance judicial efficiency

Macroeconomic stability achieved: SBP governor

Significant relief in POL prices likely

EU team notes positive trend in GSP+ cooperation

NA passes resolution to condemn genocide of Palestinians

Read more stories