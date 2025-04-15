OPEC cuts global oil demand growth forecasts

LONDON: OPEC cut its 2025 global oil demand growth forecast on Monday for the first time since December, citing the impact of data received for the first quarter and trade tariffs announced by the United States.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in a monthly report, said world oil demand would rise by 1.30 million barrels per day in 2025 and by 1.28 million bpd in 2026. Both forecasts are down 150,000 bpd from last month’s figures.

US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs as well as a plan for higher output by OPEC+, which includes OPEC and allies such as Russia, have put downward pressure on oil prices this month and raised concern about economic growth.

In the report, OPEC lowered its world economic growth forecast this year to 3.0% from 3.1% and reduced next year’s to 3.1% from 3.2%. Last month, OPEC said trade concerns would contribute to volatility but had kept forecasts steady, saying the global economy would adjust.

“The global economy showed a steady growth trend at the beginning of the year, however, recent trade-related dynamics have introduced higher uncertainty to the short-term global economic growth outlook,” OPEC said in Monday’s report.

Oil prices maintained an earlier gain after the report was released, with Brent crude trading near $66 a barrel following US exclusions on some tariffs. Prices have still dropped over 10% so far this month.

OPEC’s oil demand view is still at the higher end of industry forecasts and it expects oil use to keep rising for years, unlike the International Energy Agency, which sees demand peaking this decade as the world switches to cleaner fuels. The IEA is scheduled to update its oil demand forecasts on Tuesday.

KAZAKHSTAN’S OUTPUT RISES

OPEC’s report also showed that crude production by the wider OPEC+ fell in March by 37,000 bpd to 41.02 million bpd due in part to reductions by Nigeria and Iraq.

The group is scheduled to raise output in April and again in May as part of a plan to unwind its most recent layer of oil output cuts, which were put in place to support the market.

But the report also showed, ahead of the scheduled hikes, that Kazakhstan, which has persistently exceeded its OPEC+ output target, increased production further in March by 37,000 bpd, breaching the restrictions again.

The Central Asian country’s production rose to 1.852 million bpd last month, above its OPEC+ quota of 1.468 million bpd for January-March. The energy ministry said last Thursday that Kazakhstan exceeded its OPEC+ quota in March but would fulfil its commitments in April and partially compensate for earlier overproduction, according to Interfax news agency.