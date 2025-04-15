AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
Markets Print 2025-04-15

PSX kicks off PFLW 2025 with gong ceremony

Recorder Report Published 15 Apr, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) launched Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2025 (PFLW 2025) with a gong ceremony on Monday, marking the start of a nationwide initiative to promote financial literacy and inclusion.

The Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Jameel Ahmad, was chief guest of the gong ceremony at the PSX and highlighted noticeable progress made by Pakistan on macroeconomic front.

This impactful campaign is organised in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Central Depository Company (CDC), and National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL).

The gong ceremony, held at the PSX Trading Hall on Monday, symbolised the financial sector’s collective commitment to democratizing access to financial knowledge and empowering every Pakistani to participate in the nation’s economic growth. It brought together leaders from key institutions, reaffirming their shared resolve to bridge knowledge gaps and foster an inclusive economy.

Throughout PFLW 2025, a diverse range of activities will be conducted across schools, colleges, universities, and communities nationwide. These include workshops, awareness sessions, and digital campaigns designed to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools needed for informed financial decision-making.

As part of its outreach efforts, PSX is excited to announce the National Trading Simulation Contest, “Battle of the Bulls – The Ultimate Investment Challenge.” Registration opens on Monday, April 14, 2025, and closes on May 5, 2025.

The competition will offer participants a risk-free virtual trading experience to master the art and science of stock trading. Spanning three months, the contest will culminate in a prize distribution ceremony, where winners will receive prizes worth substantial amount of money.

Chairperson of PSX, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, emphasised the transformative power of financial education and said that there is no doubt that literacy-and particularly financial literacy-is critical for any society. Financial literacy serves as the bedrock for an inclusive economy, she added.

“We must work together on building an ecosystem that enables meaningful impact. Educating people about financial products is key to empowering them, especially youth and women, to take charge of their financial futures,” she said.

Zeeshan Rehman Khattak, Commissioner of SECP, echoed the need for collaborative efforts and said that financial literacy is the first step toward protecting the public from misinformation and helps them make sound financial decisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

