Various sectors: Ongoing development works assessed by CDA

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a high-level review meeting at CDA Headquarters on Monday to assess ongoing development works in various sectors, with a specific focus on Park Enclave and sectors, C-14, C-16, E-12, and I-12.

The meeting was attended by Member Environment, Member Engineering, Member Estate, Member Finance, Member Planning, and senior officers from Enforcement and other departments.

Senior officials briefed the chairman on the development status of Park Enclave Phases I, II, and III. It was reported that road infrastructure in Park Enclave Phase I has been completed and possession handed over to allottees.

Randhawa directed the Environment Wing to enhance the area with soft landscaping and environment-friendly tree plantation, and also identify suitable locations to develop public parks.

He emphasised the need to develop designated commercial areas in Park Enclave and instructed that drone footage be used for regular monitoring. He also called for progress updates to be consistently shared on the CDA’s website and social media platforms dedicated to sector development.

In Phase II of Park Enclave, over 75 per cent of plot owners have been granted possession.

The chairman instructed CDA’s Estate and Finance Wings to resolve all pending Built-Up Property (BuP) issues on priority and to remove encroachments and illegal constructions in the area.

In Phase III, it was reported that electricity infrastructure will be completed within two months, and tenders for the installation of electricity poles and streetlights will be published shortly. Civil works in the sector have entered the final stages.

Randhawa ordered immediate initiation of boundary wall construction and ensured provision of all basic amenities.

He directed that school and amenity plots be introduced in accordance with CDA rules and regulations to meet residents’ needs.

Randhawa also reviewed progress in Sector C-14, where base work for road infrastructure has been completed. Necessary funds have been released by the Finance Wing to ensure timely completion of remaining works, including drainage, sewerage, horticulture, lights, and curb stones. The IESCO has issued a demand notice for power supply, and payment is being processed.

In Sector C-16, infrastructure and culvert work is progressing rapidly. The chairman instructed the Planning and Estate Wings to resolve all outstanding BuP issues without delay.

During discussions on Sector E-12, the chairman stressed expediting provision of basic amenities and installation of signboards. He directed the removal of illegal encroachments and called for immediate landscaping and tree plantation by the Environment Wing.

In Sector I-12, officials reported that most development work has been completed. The chairman instructed prompt action for waste management and garbage disposal in the area.

Randhawa reiterated that providing basic facilities in all new sectors is a top priority for CDA. He directed all relevant departments to utilise available resources for timely development and possession handover to allottees upon payment of development charges. He assured that no effort would be spared in resolving delays and enhancing the liveability of newly developed sectors.

