Illegal allotment of state land: NAB files reference against nine accused

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a corruption reference in the Accountability Court against nine accused in connection with the alleged misappropriation and illegal allotment of state land in Sector E-11 in the capital city.

The NAB prosecutor, along with the investigation officer (IO) of the case, has filed the corruption reference before the Accountability Court.

The anti-graft watchdog has nominated eight accused, including Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials and others.

The accountability court registrar has started a review of the reference.

The NAB reference, comprising eight pages, is currently under scrutiny by the Registrar’s Office. Once the review is completed, the case will be forwarded to the court for hearing.

The bureau nominated Khalid Mehmood Shah, former director land CDA; Shaista Sohail, former director land CDA; Raja Zahid Hussain, former assistant director land CDA; Amjad Aziz, former patwari CDA; Syed Ghulam Hassamuddin, Syed Gulam Nizamuddin Gillani Qadri, Syed Ghulam Najmuddin Gillani, Syed Ghulam Mohr Mohiuddin Gillani, and Syed Ghulam Shamsuddin Gillani.

According to NAB, the bureau had initiated an inquiry following a source report, which flagged illegal allotment of government land in Sector E-11. The inquiry was formally approved on April 20, 2016, and converted into investigation on June 8, 2018.

It says that former CDA officials allotted government land to the accused unlawfully in exchange for personal gains.

It further notes that on February 21, 2024, during the course of the investigation, Syed Ghulam Hussamuddin and three private accused [women] submitted plea bargain applications — a move NAB considers as evidence of guilt. It further says that the case constitutes corruption and corrupt practices under the law and recommends that the accused be tried and penalised accordingly.

