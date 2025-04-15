Kazakhstan keen to enhance cooperation in maritime

ISLAMABAD: Kazakhstan has expressed keen interest in enhancing bilateral cooperation in maritime shipping, and logistics sectors with Pakistan.

In a meeting with Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, federal minister for maritime affairs, Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin highlighted Pakistan’s strategic location and advanced port facilities including Gwadar, Karachi, and Port Qasim as critical gateways for Kazakhstan to access markets in the Gulf, Africa, and beyond.

Chaudhry highlighted the importance of enhancing regional connectivity, boosting economic collaboration, and promoting bilateral maritime cooperation between the two countries.

According to officials, the six landlocked Central Asian Republics (CARs) are desperate to enhance regional connectivity through road, rail, and air and wanted to use Pakistani ports for exporting and importing their goods as well as promoting regional tourism.

However, the officials said that since long, law and order situation in Afghanistan was the major obstacle which once addressed, will open the CARs to the rest of the world through Pakistan.

Chaudhry emphasised the strategic importance of enhancing regional linkages to facilitate trade and economic growth. He noted that Kazakhstan, as a landlocked country, stands to gain considerable advantages by connecting with Pakistan through integrated land routes, railway networks, and access to the country’s port infrastructure.

The discussions cantered on expanding collaboration in maritime trade, infrastructure development, and sustainable maritime practices. Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to becoming a regional trade hub, Minister Chaudhry stated, “Our maritime sector is a cornerstone of economic growth. By adopting innovative solutions and strengthening international partnerships, we aim to transform our ports into major centers of global trade.”

Kazakh ambassador said, “Pakistani ports are efficient and well-positioned to facilitate Kazakhstan’s trade expansion. Strengthening connectivity through Pakistan opens up new avenues for economic integration across Central and South Asia”.

Both sides agreed to take concrete steps to streamline logistics, optimise trade corridors, and explore joint ventures in port modernisation. Minister Chaudhry provided updates on ongoing development initiatives at Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Port Qasim Authority (PQA), and Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), and invited Kazakhstan to actively participate in these transformative projects.

Environmental sustainability was also a key focus, with the minister highlighting Pakistan’s efforts in promoting green shipping, reducing marine pollution, and protecting coastal ecosystems such as mangroves. The two parties also recognised the value of workforce development and cultural exchange in fostering stronger people-to-people ties.

The meeting concluded with a joint commitment to establish dedicated working groups to fast-track the implementation of collaborative projects. Ambassador Kistafin praised Pakistan’s leadership in maritime development and expressed Kazakhstan’s full support for deepening bilateral cooperation.

This engagement reflects a shared vision for a more integrated and prosperous regional trade network, positioning Pakistan as a vital maritime bridge between Central and South Asia.

