AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-15

Development of country linked to well-being of its people: Ahsan

Press Release Published April 15, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 06:57am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI) recognises the impact of ill mental health in terms of individual suffering and societal consequences, said a press release.

It also acknowledges that the development of a country is directly linked to the well-being of its people. Confronted with competing public health priorities, limitations of health infrastructure, and a shortage of health professionals, Pakistan has struggled to adequately address its emerging mental healthcare needs.

For this reason, the Ministry has identified mental health as a key area under the 5Es National Economic Transformation Plan and has integrated MHPSS into the URAAN Pakistan initiative as part of Pakistan’s essential social and economic development plans.

To establish an institutional framework and launch mental health as a national priority, a Mental Health Strategic Planning and Coordination Unit (MHSPCU) has been set up at the Ministry.

For this purpose, a letter of intent has been signed between the MoPDSI and GIZ.

This Unit will act as a secretariat for a national coordinating and steering mechanism to guide the formulation and implementation of policies, identify thematic areas for strategic planning, review and align all fragmented mental health initiatives to avoid duplication of efforts and optimize utilization of resources.

This unit will also provide technical support to the federal and provincial governments to implement the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) service model developed by the MoPD&SI in 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ahsan iqbal Ministry of Planning MoPD&SI Uraan Pakistan 5Es National Economic Transformation Plan

Comments

200 characters

Development of country linked to well-being of its people: Ahsan

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

IMF assured: Power, gas subsidies will be aligned with BISP

SCBA president apprises IMF mission of the steps taken to enhance judicial efficiency

Macroeconomic stability achieved: SBP governor

Significant relief in POL prices likely

EU team notes positive trend in GSP+ cooperation

NA passes resolution to condemn genocide of Palestinians

Read more stories