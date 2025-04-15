Expats deserve accredited as top exporters: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq Monday said overseas Pakistanis are the backbone of the national economy and should be accorded the same respect and recognition as the country’s top exporters, as the foreign remittances they send surpass even the national export earnings.

While addressing the inaugural session of the “First Annual Convention of Overseas Pakistanis” held in Islamabad on Monday as the chief guest, the Speaker referred to overseas Pakistanis as ambassadors of Pakistan, stating that wherever they go, they earn respect and recognition through their hard work, integrity, and capabilities.

He emphasised that the National Assembly is the representative forum for overseas Pakistanis, and all members of Parliament stand united in resolving their issues. He added that it is always heartening to hear foreign delegations praise the talent and character of Pakistanis abroad.

He also stressed the importance of including overseas Pakistanis in the electoral process and called for serious consideration of proposals in this regard. He assured overseas Pakistanis that legislation will be introduced to protect their land and property rights, and that provincial governments will be taken on board on this matter. He highlighted the need to strengthen the digital economy and promote health tourism.

The Speaker remarked that Pakistani doctors are held in high esteem worldwide due to their exceptional skills, and this potential should be effectively utilised for the benefit of Pakistan.

Speaker National Assembly urged overseas Pakistanis to also play their part in enhancing Pakistan’s GSP Plus status to further strengthen the country’s global reputation.

