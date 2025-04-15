AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-15

Malaysian palm oil lower

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 05:54am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed down on Monday, tracking weakness in rival soyoil in the Chicago market, while escalating US-China trade tensions despite a temporary suspension of tariffs on other countries also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark June palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 42 ringgit, or 1%, to 4,170 ringgit ($945.58) a metric ton by at the close.

“Following the 90-day tariff suspension by the US, concerns over broader economic headwinds and lingering uncertainties have continued to cap any meaningful upside,” said Darren Lim, a commodities strategist at Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Nova.

The downward pressure seen this morning suggests that traders remain unconvinced about the long-term impact of the suspension, he added. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract added 0.6%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.21%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.34%. Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

India’s palm oil imports in March rose about 14% from the previous month to 424,599 tons, a trade body said on Friday. Independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-10 rose 52.8% to 301,113 tons, while according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services it rose 29.3% to 323,160 tons.

Oil prices edged higher on Monday after US exclusions on some tariffs and Chinese data showing a sharp rebound in crude imports in March, but gains were capped by concerns that the trade war between the United States and China could weaken global economic growth and dent fuel demand.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a slighltly more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.23% against the US dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

palm oil import Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil lower

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

IMF assured: Power, gas subsidies will be aligned with BISP

SCBA president apprises IMF mission of the steps taken to enhance judicial efficiency

Macroeconomic stability achieved: SBP governor

Significant relief in POL prices likely

EU team notes positive trend in GSP+ cooperation

NA passes resolution to condemn genocide of Palestinians

Read more stories