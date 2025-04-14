Sidra Amin, bowlers help Pakistan bag third consecutive victory

Pakistan defeated West Indies by 65 runs in their third game of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Monday night.

Player of the match Sidra Amin played a grinding 94-ball 54-run knock, which included four boundaries while Fatima Sana bagged three wickets including the prized scalp of opposite skipper Hayley Matthews as Pakistan went atop the six-team table.

Spinners - Rameen Shamim (2-26), Nashra Sundhu (2-31) and Sadia Iqbal (1-31) snapped five wickets collectively to help Pakistan defend the 191-run total.

In pursuit of the target, West Indies were bowled out for 126 in 39.2 overs as no batter crossed the 20-run mark except Aaliyah Alleyne (22, 52b, 2x4s) and Shabika Gajnabi (21, 40b, 1x4).

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Pakistan lost Gull Feroza early, but Muneeba Ali and Sidra knitted together a 47-run partnership, before Muneeba (33, 60b, 4x4s) was trapped leg-before wicket to Afy Fletcher.

Sidra top-scored for the hosts as she registered her tenth ODI half-century. Sidra Nawaz (23, 28b, 1x4) and Aliya Riaz (20, 35b, 1x4) made valuable contributions as Pakistan managed 191 all out in 49.5 overs.

For the West Indies, captain Hayley Matthews, Afy Fletcher and Karishma Ramharack picked up two wickets apiece.

Scores in brief

8th match: Pakistan beat West Indies by 65 runs at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Toss: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first.

Pakistan 191 all out, 49.5 overs (Sidra Amin 54, Muneeba Ali 33, Sidra Nawaz 23, Aliya Riaz 20; Hayley Matthews 2-30, Afy Fletcher 2-39, Karishma Ramharack 2-55)

West Indies 126 all out, 39.2 overs (Aaliyah Alleyne 22, Shabika Gajnabi 21; Fatima Sana 3-16, Rameen Shamim 2-26, Nashra Sundhu 2-31)

Player of the match: Fatima Sana (Pakistan)