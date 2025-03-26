Fatima Sana to lead Pakistan in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers

The Women’s National Selection Committee announced on Wednesday that all-rounder Fatima Sana will lead Pakistan side for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, set to take place from April 9 to 19.

In a statement today, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the selection committee evaluated players’ fitness and form in the ongoing second phase of preparation camp, where the players took part in warm-up matches and practice sessions.

“Fatima Sana, who has led Pakistan in six T20Is and two ODIs, will continue to lead the women’s cricket team in the 50-over event, while Shawaal Zulfiqar makes a comeback to the national side after suffering from a shoulder injury during the tour of New Zealand in December 2023,” the statement said.

ICC announces schedule for Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan

The six-team ICC event, which includes Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand and West Indies alongside hosts Pakistan, will feature a single-league round-robin format.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground will host 15 matches of the event, with Pakistan playing Ireland in the opening match of the competition at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan will play Scotland at the LCCA ground in a day game on April 11, while the hosts will take on West Indies in a day-night fixture on April 14 at the Gaddafi Stadium, PCB said.

Pakistan will face Thailand in their fourth fixture of the event scheduled on April 17 in a day-night fixture at Gaddafi Stadium, while their final group stage match will be against Bangladesh on April 19 at the LCCA ground, which will be a day match.

Squad:

Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali (vice-captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah

Reserve players:

Ghulam Fatima, Waheeda Akhtar and Umm-e-Hani

Pakistan fixtures

vs Ireland – 9 April, Gaddafi Stadium (Day)

vs Scotland – 11 April, LCCA (Day)

vs West Indies – 14 April, Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

vs Thailand – 17 April, Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

vs Bangladesh – 19 April, LCCA (Day)