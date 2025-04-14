AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s polished diamond exports hit two-decade low, industry group says

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 10:00pm

MUMBAI: India’s exports of cut and polished diamonds plummeted to their lowest level in nearly two decades in the 2024/25 fiscal year, which ended in March, on sluggish demand from the United States and China, a leading trade body said on Monday.

India is the world’s largest cutting and polishing hub, handling nine out of every 10 diamonds processed globally. But it is sensitive to economic uncertainty - particularly in the U.S., its biggest market.

Cut and polished diamond exports, which usually account for nearly half of overall gem and jewellery shipments, fell 16.8% to $13.3 billion year-on-year, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said in a statement.

Indian jeweller Choksi accused in nearly $2bn bank fraud case arrested in Belgium

The slump dragged down overall gem and jewellery exports by 11.7% to $28.5 billion - a four-year low - from $32.28 billion the previous year.

The lower demand for polished diamonds also prompted Indian processors to reduce imports of rough diamonds by 24.3% to $10.8 billion, the trade body said.

Gems and jewellery exports rose by 1% year-on-year in March, however, to $2.56 billion, the GJEPC said, as exporters ramped up shipments ahead of announced U.S. tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump initially planned to place a 27% tariff on imported Indian goods from April 9 as part of duties targeting dozens of countries, but then declared a 90-day pause on the measure.

US tariffs set to cripple India’s diamond industry, hurting jobs, exports

“U.S. buyers were loading up in March before the tariffs kicked in. Indian exporters were also rushing to ship out U.S. orders first, so they wouldn’t get hit with those extra costs,” said Shaunak Parikh, vice-chairman of GJEPC.

India’s gems and jewellery exports are unlikely to recover this year, one major Mumbai-based exporter told Reuters, as the U.S. tariffs have roiled global markets and shaken buyer confidence.

India diamond exports Indian diamond

Comments

200 characters

India’s polished diamond exports hit two-decade low, industry group says

‘Night vision, sniper rifles, more’: US weapons left in Afghanistan now arm militants in Pakistan: report

Pakistan receives record $4.1bn in remittances in March, says SBP governor

NA passes resolution in solidarity with Palestine

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 closes over 1,500 points up

Rupee declines against US dollar

Greek coast guard finds two bodies, 39 other migrants, on tiny island

From crisis to clean energy: Pakistan emerges as top solar market in 2024

1,000 agricultural graduates to China: first batch to depart on April 16

Karachi must take the lead for Uraan Pakistan’s flight to success: Ahsan Iqbal

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Read more stories