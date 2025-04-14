AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
World

EU tariffs on US goods suspended until July 14

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 09:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BRUSSELS: The EU’s retaliatory tariffs on US goods worth 21 billion euros will be on hold until July 14, Brussels said on Monday, to give time for negotiations with Washington.

The European Union was hit with a 20 percent rate as part of Trump’s sweeping tariffs on April 2, before he suspended the measures for 90 days a week later.

To give breathing room for negotiations, the EU in turn last week halted its countermeasures on previously enacted US tariffs on steel and aluminium, and on the auto sector – which remain in place.

The EU’s pause will “take legal effect” on Tuesday, the European Commission said.

UK pledges £20bn to help firms amid US tariff turmoil

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic was in Washington Monday for talks with US counterparts in the hope of an agreement before the 90 days are over.

The EU is still preparing its response to the 20-percent levies, it said, although Brussels has made it clear it would prefer to avoid retaliation.

“The EU considers US tariffs unjustified and damaging, risking economic harm to both sides, as well as the global economy,” the commission said.

