AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Wheat down 7-9 cents, corn down 2-4 cents, soy mixed

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 07:29pm

CHICAGO: Following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday.

Wheat - Down 7 to 9 cents

Profit-taking weighed on CBOT wheat overnight after most-active futures on Friday hit their highest level since March 24.

Traders braced for another volatile week as U.S. President Donald Trump’s imposition and then postponement of tariffs on imported goods continue to sow confusion.

The dollar languished near a three-year low, which is seen as supportive for export demand for U.S. grains.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat was last down 8-3/4 cents at $5.47 per bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was last down 12 cents at $5.56 a bushel, and Minneapolis May spring wheat was last down 7-1/2 cents at $6.07-1/2 a bushel.

EU wheat steadies

Corn - Down 2 to 4 cents

Corn futures eased overnight after reaching a six-week high on Friday. The market was overbought, though U.S. export demand remains supportive for futures, traders said.

Exporters sold 120,000 metric tons of U.S. corn to Japan for 2024-25 delivery, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a daily reporting system.

The USDA is slated to issue a weekly progress report at 3 p.m. CDT with updates on U.S. corn, soybean and spring wheat plantings.

Dry weather looks favorable for plantings this week, traders said.

CBOT May corn was last down 3-1/2 cents at $4.86-3/4 per bushel.

Soybeans - Mixed

CBOT soybeans traded nearly unchanged as the market took a breather after rising on Friday to their highest level since February 28.

Traders are monitoring Trump’s trade war with Beijing as it has accelerated China’s shift toward Brazilian soy supplies.

China’s soybean imports tumbled in March to their lowest for the month since 2008.

Analysts expect a National Oilseed Processors Association report on Tuesday will show the U.S. soybean crush increased in March to the highest-ever level for that month.

CBOT May soybeans were last down 1/4-cent at$10.42-1/2 per bushel.

