AIRLINK 174.20 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (2.13%)
BOP 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.4%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
CPHL 99.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.08%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
HUBC 143.40 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (4.08%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
MLCF 62.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.95%)
OGDC 212.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.18%)
PACE 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PAEL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.02%)
POWER 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PPL 171.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.12%)
PRL 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
SEARL 96.98 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.75%)
SSGC 41.32 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.55%)
SYM 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.3%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 12,449 Increased By 144.3 (1.17%)
BR30 37,921 Increased By 506 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,440 Increased By 1586.8 (1.38%)
KSE30 35,731 Increased By 513.5 (1.46%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone government bond yields rise after electronics tariff break

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 01:34pm

Euro area government bond yields rose on Monday, after falling on Friday, as possible exclusion for Chinese electronics from steep US import tariffs eased fear about the adverse impact of US trade action on the global economy.

The US exempted smartphones and computers from what it called “reciprocal” tariffs, providing a potential reprieve for major technology firms.

However, President Donald Trump said levies would be likely at some point.

Germany’s 10-year yield - the euro area’s benchmark - rose 4.5 basis points to 2.57% after dropping 5.5 bps on Friday.

US 10-year Treasury yields were down 3 bps at 4.46% after posting their biggest weekly increase in more than two decades as Trump’s unpredictable trade policies prompted global market dislocation and forced selling.

Italian bonds outperformed German peers, with the 10-year yield flat at 3.81% after S&P upgraded its rating of Italy’s long-term credit to “BBB+” from “BBB”.

The yield spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields fell to 120 bps.

Euro zone bond yields rise, Ukraine in focus

Money markets priced in the European Central Bank deposit facility rate as being 1.73% in December, versus 1.68% late on Friday and 1.9% the day before Trump announced sweeping tariffs on April 2.

Germany’s two-year yield, which is more sensitive to market expectations for ECB policy rates, rose 4.5 bps to 1.80%.

It hit 1.623% last week, its lowest since October 2023.

Euro zone government bond yields

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone government bond yields rise after electronics tariff break

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

From crisis to clean energy: Pakistan emerges as top solar market in 2024

Tariffs: govt says won’t retaliate

Trump says chips from China will face national security probe; further tariffs expected

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

Oil rises on rebound in China’s imports, but trade war concerns persist

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Read more stories