AIRLINK 174.56 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (2.34%)
BOP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.31%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
FCCL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
HUBC 143.30 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (4.01%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
MLCF 62.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.95%)
OGDC 212.69 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.25%)
PACE 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PAEL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.21%)
POWER 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PPL 171.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1%)
PRL 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
SEARL 96.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.61%)
SSGC 41.35 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.63%)
SYM 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.3%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 12,449 Increased By 144.3 (1.17%)
BR30 37,921 Increased By 506 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,445 Increased By 1592 (1.39%)
KSE30 35,722 Increased By 505.1 (1.43%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares rise on easing tariff woes; won hits 4-month high

  • The benchmark KOSPI closed up 23.17 points, or 0.95%, at 2,455.89
Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 12:41pm

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares set for third weekly decline on tariff woes

  • South Korean shares ended nearly 1% higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street’s gains in the last session on easing worries over US tariffs, while the won hit its strongest level in more than four months.

  • The benchmark KOSPI closed up 23.17 points, or 0.95%, at 2,455.89.

  • All three major US indexes ended sharply higher on Friday after assurances from Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins that the central bank is prepared to keep financial markets functioning should the need arise.

  • “Tariff worries eased as Trump was seen taking a step back,” said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, adding, “Stock markets are stabilising after last week’s high volatility.”

  • US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would announce the tariff rate on imported semiconductors over the next week, after the White House announced exclusions of smartphones and computers from reciprocal tariffs.

  • South Korea’s acting President Han Duck-soo said Trump appeared to have directed talks on tariffs to begin immediately with South Korea, Japan and India, according to media reports.

  • Samsung Electronics rose 1.81% and LG Electronics gained 1.77%. Chipmaker SK Hynix fell 0.33%.

  • Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 2.24% and peer Samsung SDI added 1.59%. Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia gained 1.01% and 1.22%, respectively.

  • Steelmaker POSCO Holdings fell 0.20%, while Hyundai Steel gained 2.01%, after media reports said POSCO is considering joining Hyundai’s US plant project.

  • LG Innotek, which supplies camera parts to Apple, jumped 5.59%, tracking the US smartphone maker’s gains. LG Display rose 1.50%.

  • Of the total 934 traded issues, 637 advanced and 255 declined.

  • Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 255.8 billion won ($179.9 million).

  • The won was quoted 0.32% higher at 1,416.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, after hitting its highest level since December 6, 2024 at 1,415.9.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 0.7 basis point to 2.408%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 0.1 basis point to 2.692%.

South Korean shares

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares rise on easing tariff woes; won hits 4-month high

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

From crisis to clean energy: Pakistan emerges as top solar market in 2024

Tariffs: govt says won’t retaliate

Trump says chips from China will face national security probe; further tariffs expected

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

Oil rises on rebound in China’s imports, but trade war concerns persist

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Read more stories