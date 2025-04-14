AIRLINK 174.56 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (2.34%)
BOP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.31%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
FCCL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
HUBC 143.30 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (4.01%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
MLCF 62.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.95%)
OGDC 212.69 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.25%)
PACE 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PAEL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.21%)
POWER 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PPL 171.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1%)
PRL 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
SEARL 96.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.61%)
SSGC 41.35 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.63%)
SYM 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.3%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 12,449 Increased By 144.3 (1.17%)
BR30 37,921 Increased By 506 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,457 Increased By 1603.4 (1.4%)
KSE30 35,731 Increased By 514 (1.46%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Thailand celebrates its New Year with water festival

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 12:24pm
Revellers carry water guns as they celebrate the Songkran holiday, which marks the Thai New Year, in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
Revellers carry water guns as they celebrate the Songkran holiday, which marks the Thai New Year, in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters

BANGKOK: Revellers dressed in colourful shirts and goggles fired water guns at each other at the start of the Thai New Year on Sunday, a festival that is marked with water as a symbol of renewal, cleansing and a fresh start.

Some sprayed water from the back of pickup trunks, and everyone expected to get soaked as the Songkran festival got underway.

“Today I came well-prepared. I have my weapons – four (water) guns. I’ve got goggles and a hat for protection, and a waterproof phone pouch ready to go,” said Teera Rachapol, 50.

The celebrations are a bright spot for the country’s tourism industry, with the government expecting an 8% increase in foreign visitors for the week.

“This is totally different. And we didn’t know what to expect, but it’s very fun. I love it. I love the water,” said Tinke Stockman, 20, from the Netherlands.

Brazilian DJ Alok fears visa removal for international artists in US

The festivities are taking place just weeks after a powerful earthquake rattled neighbouring Myanmar in March, killing more than 3,500 people and flattening communities.

The quake also caused the deadly collapse of a building under construction in Thailand.

Some revellers in Bangkok said they were hesitant to join large crowds, but others said it felt safer than they had expected.

“As long as you have your guard up, there’s not going to be any problem,” said Zhang, a tourist from China.

Thailand New Year Myanmar earthquake in Thailand Thailand celebrates water festival Thai New Year

Comments

200 characters

Thailand celebrates its New Year with water festival

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

From crisis to clean energy: Pakistan emerges as top solar market in 2024

Tariffs: govt says won’t retaliate

Trump says chips from China will face national security probe; further tariffs expected

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

Oil rises on rebound in China’s imports, but trade war concerns persist

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Read more stories