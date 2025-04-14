BNP Paribas cuts year-three return forecast on AXA IM deal

PARIS: BNP Paribas, France’s biggest bank, has cut its forecast for the return on invested capital from its 5.1 billion-euro acquisition of AXA Investment Managers, it said in a statement on Monday.

The French lender said it expected over 14% in the third year, down from a previously projected 18%.

The revision follows updated guidance from the European Central Bank on capital treatment, which would result in a 35-basis-point hit to BNP’s CET1 ratio - a measure of financial strength - compared to the 25 basis points initially expected.

BNP Paribas’s UK Head of Global Banking Ponsonby resigns

The transaction is due to close in July.

The bank said its share buyback and dividend plans remain unchanged, with final details on regulatory treatment to be disclosed at closing.