AIRLINK 174.20 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (2.13%)
BOP 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.4%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
CPHL 99.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.08%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
HUBC 143.40 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (4.08%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
MLCF 62.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.95%)
OGDC 212.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.18%)
PACE 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PAEL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.02%)
POWER 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PPL 171.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.12%)
PRL 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
SEARL 96.98 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.75%)
SSGC 41.32 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.55%)
SYM 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.3%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 12,449 Increased By 144.3 (1.17%)
BR30 37,921 Increased By 506 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,440 Increased By 1586.8 (1.38%)
KSE30 35,731 Increased By 513.5 (1.46%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BNP Paribas cuts year-three return forecast on AXA IM deal

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 12:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: BNP Paribas, France’s biggest bank, has cut its forecast for the return on invested capital from its 5.1 billion-euro acquisition of AXA Investment Managers, it said in a statement on Monday.

The French lender said it expected over 14% in the third year, down from a previously projected 18%.

The revision follows updated guidance from the European Central Bank on capital treatment, which would result in a 35-basis-point hit to BNP’s CET1 ratio - a measure of financial strength - compared to the 25 basis points initially expected.

BNP Paribas’s UK Head of Global Banking Ponsonby resigns

The transaction is due to close in July.

The bank said its share buyback and dividend plans remain unchanged, with final details on regulatory treatment to be disclosed at closing.

BNP Paribas

Comments

200 characters

BNP Paribas cuts year-three return forecast on AXA IM deal

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

From crisis to clean energy: Pakistan emerges as top solar market in 2024

Tariffs: govt says won’t retaliate

Trump says chips from China will face national security probe; further tariffs expected

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

Oil rises on rebound in China’s imports, but trade war concerns persist

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Read more stories