BNP Paribas’s UK Head of Global Banking Ponsonby resigns

LONDON: BNP Paribas’s UK head of global banking Matthew Ponsonby has resigned from his positions, the bank said on Friday.

A successor will be announced in due course, the bank said.

“Matthew leaves our UK business in a strong position,” a spokesperson for the bank said in a statement. “We thank him for his significant contribution to the growth of our franchise and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Ponsonby, who joined in 2017, said he is moving to a “compelling opportunity” that has yet to be disclosed publicly.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved at BNP Paribas,” Ponsonby told Reuters. “We have made extraordinary progress.”