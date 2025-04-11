Forex reserves up $173m to $15.75bn

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves rose by $173 million during last week.

According to weekly report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves rose to $15.75 billion as of April 4, 2025, reflecting an increase of $173 million compared to the previous week’s level of $15.58 billion.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP climbed by $23 million, reaching $10.699 billion, up from $10.676 billion recorded a week earlier.

Meanwhile, net forex reserves held by commercial banks also saw a significant increase, rising by $150 million to $5.053 billion, compared to $4.903 billion in the previous week.

