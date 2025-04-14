Futures spread down 197bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 197 basis points, closing at 12.61 percent on the final day of the outgoing week end on April 11,2025.

Trading activity on the futures counter witnessed a sharp uptick, with average daily volumes rising 20percent to 142.42 million shares, compared to 118.88 million shares in the previous week.

Similarly, the average daily traded value on the future counter also increased by 5.3 percent, reaching Rs 9.69 billion this week, up from Rs 9.2 billion the week prior.

