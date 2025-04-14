AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
Pentagon says military ready to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear bomb

AFP Published 14 Apr, 2025 05:20am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: The US defence secretary reiterated Sunday that the United States hopes for a diplomatic solution to keep Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, but if that failed the military was ready “to go deep and to go big.”

US and Iranian diplomats opened indirect talks Saturday in Oman in an effort to resolve Western concerns about Iran’s nuclear program.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sunday described the first, tentative contacts in Oman as “productive” and “a good step.”

He told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that while President Donald Trump hoped to never have to resort to a military option, “We’ve shown a capability to go far, to go deep and to go big.”

“Again, we don’t want to do that, but if we have to, we will to prevent the nuclear bomb in Iran’s hands.”

Trump said Wednesday that military action was “absolutely” possible — in conjunction with Israel — if the talks in Oman failed.

“If it requires military, we’re going to have military,” he told reporters. “Israel will obviously be very much involved in that, be the leader of that.”

