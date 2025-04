MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened on Friday, unravelling some of the more than 3% gains in the previous session that were spurred by a Russia-US prisoner exchange and aided by the US dollar’s weakness.

By 0915 GMT, the rouble was down 1% at 84.35 against the dollar in the over-the-counter market. The Russian currency is up about 25% against the dollar this year, mostly on expectations of an easing of tension between Russia and the United States.