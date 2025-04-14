AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-14

Peace & prosperity: Gilani endorses Seoul joint declaration at ISC 2025

APP Published April 14, 2025 Updated April 14, 2025 07:57am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Yousuf Raza Gilani, formally declared and signed the historic “Seoul Declaration: Joint Declaration on Peace and Prosperity” during his address at the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC 2025), held at the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea.

The declaration was also endorsed by founding members and parliamentary leaders from 45 countries, marking broad international support. Notably, Paula White-Cain, Senior Advisor to former U.S. President Donald Trump, was among the signatories, reflecting the declaration’s bipartisan and global appeal, said a news release received here on Sunday.

Representing Pakistan at this significant global forum, Chairman Gilani reaffirmed the country’s commitment to peace, multilateral cooperation, and inclusive development. He stressed the need for collective action to tackle pressing global challenges, including nuclear proliferation, poverty, climate change, and regional conflicts.

The Seoul Declaration outlines a unified global vision, focusing on, strengthening cooperation among parliamentary leaders and institutions, promoting peace efforts worldwide, upholding international order and human rights, advancing shared prosperity and sustainable development, addressing global issues such as climate change, public health crises, and the digital divide and promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula

“Peace is not merely the absence of war, but the creation of an environment where all humanity can coexist and thrive,” Gilani said. “Through mutual understanding, international solidarity, and coordinated parliamentary efforts, we can pave the way for a more just, inclusive, and prosperous world.”

The conference concluded with a collective commitment by participating nations to uphold the declaration’s principles and to continue fostering inter-parliamentary dialogue for a cooperative and resilient global future.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani National Assembly of Republic of Korea

Comments

200 characters

Peace & prosperity: Gilani endorses Seoul joint declaration at ISC 2025

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Conversion of Jamshoro Plant to local Thar coal: PD-KE dispute remains unresolved

Pakistan to benefit from agri expertise of Belarus: PM

Iran condemns killing of Pakistanis

Clause 105A of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: ATIR Islamabad declares audit selection process illegal

Salaried class: Call for revision of tax slabs, rise in exemption limits

Prices of essential items show mixed trend

Read more stories