AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-14

Canals project: ‘Historic’ rally to be held at Hyderabad on 18th: Faryal

Press Release Published 14 Apr, 2025 05:20am

TANDO JAM: President of the Pakistan People’s Party Ladies Wing, Faryal Talpur, while addressing a gathering at Rawal House, Rahooki, stated that the people of Sindh completely reject the six-canal project, calling it a blatant theft of Sindh’s land, crops, and water rights. She announced that a historic public gathering will be held in Hyderabad on April 18, where people from across Sindh will unite to defend their land and water.

Faryal Talpur emphasized that they have borne the coffins of martyrs, made countless sacrifices, and will continue to struggle till their last breath. President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have strongly opposed this controversial project both in Parliament and among the public. She stressed that this is not just an issue for Sindh, but for all of Pakistan.

She further said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto always maintained that the PPP, as a symbol of the federation, is a unifying chain of all four provinces. “We will never accept a situation where Sindh’s fields are deprived of water and the people of Karachi are left thirsty,” she added.

Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, while addressing the gathering, expressed gratitude to Faryal Talpur for her presence.

He stated that the canal issue is not merely about agriculture, but a matter of life and death for the 70 million people of Sindh. He emphasized that agriculture is the sole source of livelihood for rural Sindh, and without water, people will be pushed towards starvation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Asif Ali Zardari Faryal Talpur canals project

Comments

200 characters

Canals project: ‘Historic’ rally to be held at Hyderabad on 18th: Faryal

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Conversion of Jamshoro Plant to local Thar coal: PD-KE dispute remains unresolved

Pakistan to benefit from agri expertise of Belarus: PM

Iran condemns killing of Pakistanis

Clause 105A of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: ATIR Islamabad declares audit selection process illegal

Salaried class: Call for revision of tax slabs, rise in exemption limits

Prices of essential items show mixed trend

Read more stories