Canals project: ‘Historic’ rally to be held at Hyderabad on 18th: Faryal

TANDO JAM: President of the Pakistan People’s Party Ladies Wing, Faryal Talpur, while addressing a gathering at Rawal House, Rahooki, stated that the people of Sindh completely reject the six-canal project, calling it a blatant theft of Sindh’s land, crops, and water rights. She announced that a historic public gathering will be held in Hyderabad on April 18, where people from across Sindh will unite to defend their land and water.

Faryal Talpur emphasized that they have borne the coffins of martyrs, made countless sacrifices, and will continue to struggle till their last breath. President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have strongly opposed this controversial project both in Parliament and among the public. She stressed that this is not just an issue for Sindh, but for all of Pakistan.

She further said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto always maintained that the PPP, as a symbol of the federation, is a unifying chain of all four provinces. “We will never accept a situation where Sindh’s fields are deprived of water and the people of Karachi are left thirsty,” she added.

Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, while addressing the gathering, expressed gratitude to Faryal Talpur for her presence.

He stated that the canal issue is not merely about agriculture, but a matter of life and death for the 70 million people of Sindh. He emphasized that agriculture is the sole source of livelihood for rural Sindh, and without water, people will be pushed towards starvation.

