Sudan paramilitaries kill 56 over two days in retaken Darfur town

PORT SUDAN: Sudan’s paramilitaries killed 56 civilians over two days in attacks on a newly-retaken town on the road to El-Fasher, the last major city in Darfur still in army hands, activists said on Sunday.

The killings, which occurred on April 11 and 12, targeted residents in Um Kadadah, around 180 kilometres (112 miles) east of El-Fasher, “on an ethnic basis”, said the local resistance committee, part of a network of volunteers coordinating aid across Sudan since the war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began on April 15, 2023.

The RSF have stepped up attacks in the El-Fasher area since the army last month recaptured the capital Khartoum, around 1,000 kilometres to the east.

The committee’s report came a day after the United Nations said more than 100 people were feared dead in RSF attacks on El-Fasher and two nearby famine-hit camps for displaced people.