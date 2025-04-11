Transporters call off strike in response to FPCCI’s request: Fayyaz

KARACHI: Transporters have postponed the strike on our request, said Saqib Fayyaz, acting President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry.

The strike of goods and dumpers transporters causes a lot of loss to the country, said Saqib Fayyaz.

Our effort is to arrange a meeting of transporters with the Chief Minister of Sindh and the Governor of Sindh, Saqib Fayyaz added.

The seized vehicles of goods dumpers’ transporters should be returned and appropriate time should be given for fitness, Saqib Fayyaz said.

“We came for a meeting on the request of the FPCCI and postponing the strike on their assurance, said Nisar Jafari, President Transporters Alliance

After the incidents of setting dumpers and water tankers on fire, garbage trucks and dumpers have not collected garbage in the city since morning, inform Yousaf Khan, leader of Dumpers Association.

Dumpers and trucks collecting garbage are parked in different areas of the city said Yousaf Khan.

The government should give 3 months time for the fitness of heavy vehicles, said Nisar Jafari.

A strike was decided from Friday over the incidents of setting dumpers and water tankers on fire, said Ghulam Yasin, President Goods Transporters Alliance.

The government should immediately pay compensation for our burned dumpers, said Ghulam Yasin.

It was decided to close the entire city and the country’s goods transport, including both ports of Karachi said Nisar Jafari.

So far this year, 29 dumpers and water tankers have been burned in the city, said Nisar Jafari.

Meanwhile the affected families who lost their love ones in accidents by dumper and water takers also demand compensation and asked transporters Alliance to appoint drivers having proper training of driving. The drivers involved in accidents must be punished.

