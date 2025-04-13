Pakistan, US vow closer collaboration in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: A US Congressional Delegation (CODEL) led by Representative Jack Bergman (R-MI), along with Representatives Thomas Richard Suozzi, Jonathan L Jackson and other senior US officials, called on the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal here on Saturday.

The meeting focused on strengthening Pakistan-US bilateral relations, particularly in the realm of development cooperation and future collaboration across various sectors.

Welcoming the delegation, Ahsan highlighted the deep-rooted relationship between Pakistan and the United States, underscoring shared values, mutual respect, and a common commitment to progress. He emphasised that Pakistan’s longstanding and broad-based relationship with the United States remains a key pillar of its foreign policy. A strong partnership between both countries, he noted, contributes significantly to regional stability and global peace, especially in a volatile global environment. In the realities of new geo-politics, there is a need to establish a new equilibrium in Pak-US relations based on the ground realities, mutual trust and development focused partnership.

Minister Iqbal highlighted the need to have understanding of Pakistan’s socio-economic challenges in the aftermaths of the two US led wars in the region. Pakistan has borne the brunt and burden of over 3.5 million refugees for over three decades, drug and gun running in the society and rise of extremism.

The minister stressed the need to establish a new foundation in bilateral ties focused on development, especially in education, energy, climate change, infrastructure, and information technology. Drawing from his own academic experience in the United States, the minister acknowledged the transformative impact of US higher education in shaping global leaders and innovators. He cited initiatives such as the Fulbright Scholarship Program, the largest of its kind in the world, which has empowered thousands of Pakistani students to access world-class education and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Proposing enhanced cooperation in the education sector, the Minister urged the importance of “Pak-US Knowledge Corridor” and the establishment of campuses of top-tier American universities in Pakistan, assuring full facilitation by the government. He called for academic partnerships and joint programmes to develop a highly skilled human resource base, which is most critical for Pakistan’s sustainable growth and future prosperity.

Referring to the devastating floods of 2022, Minister Iqbal recalled the immense economic loss of over $30 billion, which impacted nearly one-third of the country. He highlighted the importance of renewed collaboration in climate resilience and disaster preparedness.

In the agricultural sector, the minister noted the success of the Green Revolution in the 1960s, made possible through US support, which helped Pakistan achieve food security by introducing high-yield wheat varieties. He called for a “Green Revolution 2.0” in the face of climate change, advocating for smart and climate resilient agriculture through technology transfer and joint ventures.

Referring to the information technology sector, Minister Iqbal described it as Pakistan’s most promising field, driven by a young and talented population. He noted that Pakistan has emerged as the third-largest supplier of freelance IT professionals globally, with skills comparable to global standards. He welcomed interest from US companies looking to expand their presence in Pakistan and termed the youth as the country’s most valuable asset, capable of transforming challenges into opportunities.

The minister also highlighted key initiatives such as the “URAAN Pakistan” programme and the government’s “5Es Framework,” which aims to address long-standing economic issues and place Pakistan on a sustainable growth path by 2047. The framework focuses on five priority areas: exports, e-Pakistan, environment and climate change, energy and infrastructure, and equity and empowerment. He emphasised the need for expanding Pakistan’s exports for a sustained economic growth.

He highlighted that peace and harmony, political stability, continuity of policies and commitment for reforms are prerequisites for sustained economic growth, stating that no country can progress in the absence of an economic-system based on these factors. Pakistan in the past has suffered due to lack of political stability & continuity of policies. He explained reforms being undertaken by the government.

He further underlined the vital role of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in driving economic growth and called for increased collaboration in this area with US businesses.

The US delegation expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and commended Minister Ahsan Iqbal for his vision and leadership, describing him as a symbol of the values the United States seeks to promote in Pakistan. They acknowledged Pakistan’s immense potential across various sectors and stressed the need to engage the private sector to unlock investment opportunities and build investor confidence. The delegation reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic relationship between the two countries and enhancing collaboration in key areas. The delegation extended an invitation to the Minister of Planning and Development to participate in the seminar being held on 30 April, 2025 in Washington, DC on promoting Pak-US Relations.

In conclusion, Minister Iqbal welcomed the resumption of Congressional exchanges with Pakistan as a positive development and appreciated the US initiative to hold a symposium on Pakistan at the Library of Congress on April 30. He reiterated that Pakistan, as an emerging democracy, is undergoing important phases of development and stands ready to work closely with its international partners in building a prosperous future.

