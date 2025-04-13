Lucky Cement to hold heart screening camp on 15th

KARACHI: Lucky Cement is organizing a heart screening camp for residents in the surrounding areas of its Pezu Plant. Medical support for the camp will be provided by Tabba Heart Institute.

The camp will be held from April 15 to 17, 2025, offering essential heart health services such as ECGs, cholesterol checks, blood pressure monitoring, and consultations with qualified cardiologists - all free of charge.

This initiative reflects Lucky Cement’s ongoing efforts to promote preventive healthcare and improve access to medical services in remote communities. Local residents are encouraged to attend and benefit from the free cardiac checkups and expert medical advice.

