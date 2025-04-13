‘Textile sector to get benefits from USA tariff policy’

KARACHI: Pakistani exporters believed that the country’s overall exports, particularly the textile sector, will get benefits from the new USA tariff policy.

while speaking as a chief guest at the inauguration of 29th Textile Asia 2025 being held on Saturday at Expo Center, Karachi, Shaikh Shafiq Jhok Wala, Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) said that the imposition of heavy tariffs on China and other countries by the USA administration will create a demand of textile, garments and various products in the American market that will provide an opportunity for Pakistanis companies to grow their exports of textile and garments manifold to this market.

He said the changing international trade climate is challenging but it will likely be favourable for Pakistani and its industries and export growth.

He said that the Pakistani government is working to facilitate Chinese and Vietnamese companies to establish their industrial units in special zones of Pakistan and produce made-in-Pakistan made-ups in collaboration with local investors and industries. These companies will export their brands through the land of Pakistan. In this way, Pakistan will grow its exports to up to $35 billion in the next few years with a major contribution of the textile sector, he added.

On the occasion, Project Director Textile Asia Muhammad Uzair Nizam said that the overwhelming participation of foreign delegates and national business leaders in the textile trade fair is testament to an impressive business opportunity and growth in Pakistan.

The objective of this trade fair is to enhance the contribution of the textile sector in national GDP through advancement, innovation and development.

The session was also attended by foreign diplomats, including Turkey, China, Germany and others.

