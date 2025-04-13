AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-13

Malaysian palm oil futures reverse earlier losses

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2025 02:50am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed earlier losses but booked a second consecutive weekly loss on Friday as it looked for new directions after the release of monthly exports data.

The benchmark June palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 14 ringgit, or 0.33%, to 4,214 ringgit ($953.39) a metric ton at the close.

The contract fell 2.63% for the week. “The futures is consolidating after recent drops before plotting a new direction based on this month’s exports and production data,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks posted their first rise in six months in March, as production recovered and imports rose sharply, offsetting strong festive demand, data from the industry regulator showed on Thursday. The stocks at the end of March rose 3.52% from the previous month to 1.56 million metric tons.

Independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1 - 10 rose 52.8% to 301,113 metric tons, while according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services it rose 29.3% to 323,160 metric tons. India’s palm oil imports in March rose about 14% from the previous month to 424,599 metric tons, a trade body said on Friday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract added 0.84%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.69%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 1.4%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market. The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 1.03% against the US dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Oil Palm Palm oil price

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil futures reverse earlier losses

New customs values on import of tape types issued

Eight Pakistanis brutally murdered in Iran

Trump spares smartphones, computers, other electronics from China tariffs

IT ministry set for overhaul for WB’s $77.73m ‘DEEP’

Economic boost: Aurangzeb inspired by Singapore’s nickel exports model

CM Maryam meets Turkish President Erdogan

CM Sindh launches development campaign, criticises canal project

Bilawal re-elected PPP chairman

Shujaat re-elected PML-Q president

Show-cause notice under Sec 114(1): SC dismisses petition against FBR

Read more stories