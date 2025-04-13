Cotton market: Buyers conspicuous by their absence

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that current cotton prices in Sindh range between Rs 16,000 and Rs 17,200 per maund, depending on quality, while Punjab’s rates are between Rs 16,500 and Rs 17,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,800 per maund. Polyester fiber was traded at Rs 346 per kilogram.

